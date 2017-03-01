WPBO in Ohio goes for $8.8M in spectr...

WPBO in Ohio goes for $8.8M in spectrum auction

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Current

Ohio State University has sold its TV channel WPBO for $8.8 million in the FCC's broadcast spectrum auction. WPBO in Portsmouth serves southern Ohio and a western portion of West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry smith 6 hr What 3233 3
Boy in albany Thu Right 2
Athens county sheriffs office Wed Bill 1
Girls (May '16) Feb 26 Not again 7
Who shot Alex Feb 24 Quagmire 3
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
girls always messaging me on Facebook and getti... Feb 19 chlorox 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC