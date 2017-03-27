Paints & Pints uses art and alcohol t...

Paints & Pints uses art and alcohol to encourage self-love

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Lantern

An Ohio State student is encouraging others to stop and smell the roses through painting as a form of self-love. "People don't take enough time out of their week or their day even to just, like, be and do something fun, do something creative that takes them out of their normal daily routine," said Ali Rutowski, a graduate student studying social work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes (Jan '16) Mar 26 Albert 5
any restaurant hitting? Mar 26 Albert 2
Great Nudies ;) (Apr '16) Mar 26 Rick 11
prison escape (May '15) Mar 24 Citizen 3
kamryn hamilton (Apr '13) Mar 18 NillaLase 7
Dustin Cousins (Sep '14) Mar 18 Delbert 9
Julie Sheridan (Mar '12) Mar 17 Nak Chess 4
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC