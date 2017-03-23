Galion Students Qualify For Scripps R...

Galion Students Qualify For Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

Tuesday Mar 7

Two Galion City School District students will take their spelling talents on the road. Seventh grader Grayden Pierce and fifth grader Ben Rinehart will be two of fifty-two students competing in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University March 18. Qualifying for this event has been a long process.

