Dispatch photography staff honored by Ohio association for work in 2016
Dispatch photographers and videographers raked in 33 awards, including six first-place awards, for their 2016 work at the Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest Saturday at Ohio University in Athens. The Dispatch took first place for Photography Staff of the Year for large markets and also first for Team Picture Story, for its work documenting the case of Tyre King, the 13-year-old robbery suspect shot by Columbus police after pulling a BB gun from his waistband.
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rue 21
|Thu
|dollar
|1
|prostitutes (Jan '16)
|Mar 26
|Albert
|5
|any restaurant hitting?
|Mar 26
|Albert
|2
|Great Nudies ;) (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|Rick
|11
|prison escape (May '15)
|Mar 24
|Citizen
|3
|kamryn hamilton (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|NillaLase
|7
|Dustin Cousins (Sep '14)
|Mar 18
|Delbert
|9
