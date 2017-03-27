Authorities have busy weekend arresting alleged drug dealers

Five men and one woman accused of possessing distribution quantities of drugs in the Grand Valley were taken into custody over the weekend in several unrelated cases. Aniceto Torres III, 21, of Athens, Ohio, faces a felony possession with intent to distribute charge after a Colorado State Patrol trooper found roughly 55 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving, an arrest affidavit said.

