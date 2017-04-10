Athens drops charges against remaining Ohio University protesters
The city of Athens has dropped misdemeanor criminal-trespassing charges against 55 students who were arrested by university police Feb. 1, said city Law Director Lisa Eliason. The arrests came after students refused to end a sit-in in Baker Hall, staged to protest President Donald Trump's first immigration order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries.
