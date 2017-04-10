Athens drops charges against remainin...

Athens drops charges against remaining Ohio University protesters

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The city of Athens has dropped misdemeanor criminal-trespassing charges against 55 students who were arrested by university police Feb. 1, said city Law Director Lisa Eliason. The arrests came after students refused to end a sit-in in Baker Hall, staged to protest President Donald Trump's first immigration order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kamryn hamilton (Apr '13) Tue idiots 12
blonde girl at rays dinner Apr 7 whynot 3
News Athens County prosecutor, hospital join forces ... Apr 6 lolAthenslol 1
Brunette at marathon Apr 4 ABC321 4
Rue 21 Mar 30 dollar 1
prostitutes (Jan '16) Mar 26 Albert 5
any restaurant hitting? Mar 26 Albert 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC