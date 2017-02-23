Ohio University chooses new president from Texas Tech, salary set at $475,000
Ohio University hopes the third time will be the charm for its new president. The Athens university, a popular choice for Central Ohio students, appointed Duane Nellis to the position at a board meeting Wednesday in Dublin.
