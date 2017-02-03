Ohio to open 1st longer-term mental i...

Ohio to open 1st longer-term mental illness care facility

ATHENS, Ohio - A groundbreaking is planned this spring for the first residential rehabilitation center in Ohio to provider longer-term care for patients released from psychiatric hospitals.The $2 million Adam-Amanda Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in Athens will serve as a "step-down" facility for patients from Athens' nearby state hospital, ... (more)

