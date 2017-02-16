Major water-main break in Athens closes Ohio University
A severe water-main break has shut down water to much of the city of Athens and forced the closure of Ohio University. When did it happen: The water-main break occurred early today on West State Street, according to a notice posted on an Athens city website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry smith
|Wed
|Rick
|2
|Who shot Alex
|Wed
|Yep
|1
|Guy with Huge bulge in sweatpants
|Feb 11
|Jason Snyder
|5
|Landlords ripping off college students
|Feb 11
|Jason Snyder
|2
|3 hours until Inaguration
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|1
|Need some head or something
|Jan '17
|Liquid Protien Diet
|6
|girls close by.?
|Jan '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC