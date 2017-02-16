Major water-main break in Athens clos...

Major water-main break in Athens closes Ohio University

A severe water-main break has shut down water to much of the city of Athens and forced the closure of Ohio University. When did it happen: The water-main break occurred early today on West State Street, according to a notice posted on an Athens city website.

