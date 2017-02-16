Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. to hold Dueling Pianos party
The high-energy musical event will be held Feb. 25 at Pennington's in Jewett with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance for the show and food and $30 at the door, if the event hasn't sold out, which is expected. Tickets are available at Pennington's 106 E Main St, Jewett, OH 43986; Capraro's 135 E Main St, Hopedale, OH 43976; from any HCAA board member; or by contacting HCAA at [email protected]
