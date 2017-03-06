Getting to know a young married couple

Getting to know a young married couple

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Van Wert young married couple Karlin and Alexis Dunlap have been married just slightly over two years, and although they appreciate the meaning of Valentine's Day, they have already learned that the essence of a good marriage is more than splurging on one another during special days. "I like little things out of nowhere rather than big special plans," said Alexis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Straight Guys who Wanna Play 22 hr Yep 9
Ashley tanner Mon Sick 1
Dustin Cousins (Sep '14) Mon Delbert 5
Jerry smith Mar 3 What 3233 3
Boy in albany Mar 2 Right 2
Athens county sheriffs office Mar 1 Bill 1
Who shot Alex Feb 24 Quagmire 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC