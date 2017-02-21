Fire hits Athens apartment complex

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Sunday that destroyed an Athens apartment building and left 41 residents homeless, city officials said. No injuries were reported from the roof fire around 4:15 p.m. at Building 12 of the multiple-building Carriage Hill Apartments at 115 Carriage Hill Drive.

