Farewell for Ohio U president canceled after students plan protest

Tuesday Feb 7

Ohio University canceled a farewell open house for departing Ohio University President Roderick J. McDavis on Tuesday in the face of a planned protest. Reaction has been building on the Athens campus from groups unhappy with the administration's decision to arrest students involved in a Feb. 1 sit-in in the university's student center.

