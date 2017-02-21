Documentary Showcases N.C. Organizati...

Documentary Showcases N.C. Organization's Enlarged Scope of Care

Newswise - CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Feb. 22, 2017 - The sounds that fill hospital rooms can take on a discordant tone, as life-sustaining equipment beeps, hisses and blares. Chapel Hill nonprofit DooR to DooR breaks through the noise, bringing to health care settings the sounds of a different healing sort, as documented in the new film "The Acoustics of Care."

