About 70 Trump protesters arrested at Ohio University

Wednesday Feb 1

Ohio University police arrested about 70 students and other protesters for criminal trespass Wednesday night after they refused to leave a sit-in demonstration inside Baker University Center, police said. The protest - which centered over President Donald Trump's policies on immigration - started earlier in front of the Athens County Courthouse in downtown Athens, Athens police said.

