Peoples Bank to close small branch of...

Peoples Bank to close small branch office in east Belpre

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Marietta Times

In a letter sent out to customers, Staci B. Matheney, SVP Retail Sales & Service for Peoples Bank, said the closure of the branch was a part of improving their operations. "In an effort to continuously improve our business operations, at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017, we will permanently close the Peoples Bank Belpre East office located at 510 Washington Blvd., Belpre, Ohio 45714," "Please know that you can choose to bank at any Peoples Bank location throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, including Belpre Main Office, 1902 Washington Blvd., Belpre, Ohio 45714."

