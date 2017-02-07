Ohio University hikes tuition for stu...

Ohio University hikes tuition for students entering in fall

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Board of Trustees at the Athens university approved the increases on Friday. Undergraduate tuition will increase by 3.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marathon Sun NeedSomePoon 6
Guy with Huge bulge in sweatpants Sun ohiogirly420 4
Searching Jan 21 Concerned 1
3 hours until Inaguration Jan 20 John Longendorfer 1
Sergeants Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
WARNING!!! Amanda Miller is now living in Alban... (Dec '15) Jan 19 mike w 11
Need some head or something Jan 16 Liquid Protien Diet 6
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Athens, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC