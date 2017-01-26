John Patrick & The Outside Voices Deb...

John Patrick & The Outside Voices Debut With Hound Dogs

Friday Jan 13

They say let's start the New Year off with a bang, and there is no doubt about the talent found within the explosive sound of John Patrick & The Outside Voices . This five piece wrecking crew will be releasing their debut album Hound Dogs later this month and barnstorming through the Ohio and Tennessee valley playing local watering holes.

