John Patrick & The Outside Voices Debut With Hound Dogs
They say let's start the New Year off with a bang, and there is no doubt about the talent found within the explosive sound of John Patrick & The Outside Voices . This five piece wrecking crew will be releasing their debut album Hound Dogs later this month and barnstorming through the Ohio and Tennessee valley playing local watering holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|Jan 21
|Concerned
|1
|3 hours until Inaguration
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|1
|Sergeants
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
|WARNING!!! Amanda Miller is now living in Alban... (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|mike w
|11
|Need some head or something
|Jan 16
|Liquid Protien Diet
|6
|Jerry smith
|Jan 15
|Jeff
|1
|Ohio High School Football - Athens trounced by ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC