Interview: Annie J. Howell and Lisa Robinson Talk Claire in Motion
People who seemingly have the most fulfilling lives can often times experience the most despair when they discover their existence has been built on a lie. The disillusionment that arises when secrets that threaten their pristine presence in both their homes and society can ultimately lead them to question their relationships and sense of identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shockya.com.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|12 hr
|Concerned
|1
|3 hours until Inaguration
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|1
|Sergeants
|Fri
|John Longendorfer
|2
|WARNING!!! Amanda Miller is now living in Alban... (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|mike w
|11
|Need some head or something
|Jan 16
|Liquid Protien Diet
|6
|Jerry smith
|Jan 15
|Jeff
|1
|Ohio High School Football - Athens trounced by ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC