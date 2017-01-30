Gary Wendell Mingus
Gary Wendell Mingus, 62, of Cadiz, formerly of Hopedale, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born June 16, 1954 in Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Oral Wendell Mingus and the late Vivian Leona Robinette Mingus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marathon
|38 min
|Abcd
|3
|Searching
|Jan 21
|Concerned
|1
|3 hours until Inaguration
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|1
|Sergeants
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
|WARNING!!! Amanda Miller is now living in Alban... (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|mike w
|11
|Need some head or something
|Jan 16
|Liquid Protien Diet
|6
|Jerry smith
|Jan 15
|Jeff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC