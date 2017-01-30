Gary Wendell Mingus

Gary Wendell Mingus, 62, of Cadiz, formerly of Hopedale, died Sunday, Jan. 29, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born June 16, 1954 in Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Oral Wendell Mingus and the late Vivian Leona Robinette Mingus.

