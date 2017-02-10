Cuyahoga County solar co-op extends deadline

The Cuyahoga County Solar Co-op has extended its sign-up deadline to Feb. 28, hoping that it can add to the number of residents who are interested in putting solar arrays on their rooftops. So far, the co-op includes the owners of 185 buildings with rooftops that are capable of accommodating a solar-power system, said Luke Sulfridge, program director for co-op organizer OH SUN .

