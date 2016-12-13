LiveXLive Partners with Prime Social ...

LiveXLive Partners with Prime Social Group

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Advanced-television.com

Loton Corp.'s LiveXLive subsidiary has obtained the rights from Prime Social Group to produce and distribute broadcast experiences of two major music festivals, the Breakaway Music Festival and Country Night Lights. LiveXLive will stream the fests live, globally, on its website and mobile app and via select distribution partner platforms, including VOD, and VR.

