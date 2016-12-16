Free coyote seminar in Athens
A public seminar on coyotes will be held in Athens, Ohio for those who are interested in the increasing population of coyotes, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Learn more about coyote identification, behavior, life history, calling techniques , appropriate firearms and ammunition, types of traps, scouting, and more during the free event on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
