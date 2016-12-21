Correction: Ohio University-President story

In a story Dec. 10 about Ohio University President Roderick McDavis, The Associated Press, relying on information from The Columbus Dispatch, erroneously reported that McDavis would be leaving before his previously announced retirement date of June 30, 2017. McDavis had announced that he would be stepping down from the job on that date, not that he would be retiring from it.

