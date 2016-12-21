Allena s 24 PTs leads Longwood past D...

Allena s 24 PTs leads Longwood past D-III Averett 86-67

Wednesday Dec 14

FARMVILLE, Va. - Darrien Allen scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Khris Lane scored 12 and gathered 11 rebounds as Longwood beat Division III Averett 86-67 on Wednesday night.

