Not Quite One Man, One Vote
By Prof Dr Jayum Jawan ATHENS, OHIO, -- How can "one-man, one-vote" be translated into practice in order to ensure this principle is upheld and that there is fairness and justice in democracy? The result of the 2016 US presidential election brings to the fore this important anomaly that dogs many other democracies too. In the 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump won the election to become the 45th US President by securing the required number of votes in the electoral college, the minimum number being 270.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding
|Dec 18
|Anonymous
|5
|hes a women beater (Mar '16)
|Dec 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Straight Guys who Wanna Play
|Dec 15
|slurpnswallow
|7
|Confessions / Secrets
|Dec 15
|slurpnswallow
|3
|Rick McGee (Dec '15)
|Dec 6
|whathesaid
|2
|Ohio U students backed a loser.
|Dec 2
|John Wheeler
|3
|Straight MAN Wanted (Dec '15)
|Nov 22
|fact
|66
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC