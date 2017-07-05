Video changes suspect's version of ph...

Video changes suspect's version of phone theft

16 hrs ago

Athens-Clarke police were summoned to the Eastside Coin Laundry on Lexington Road about 4:20 p.m. Monday after a 21-year-old Athens woman reported the theft of her Apple iPhone valued at $850. The store video was reviewed and it showed a woman take the phone off a machine and leave the store.

