UGA will open Sanford Stadium for Aug. 21 eclipse
The University of Georgia will open up Sanford Stadium for people to see the total eclipse of the sun coming Aug. 21. The first 5,000 people who come to the "Eclipse Blackout" will get free viewing glasses, and concessions will be available, according to a UGA Department of Geography's tweet of a poster advertising the event. The stadium will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with peak darkness arriving at 2:38 p.m. Athens is not in the path of total darkness - that's slightly to the north in places such as Hartwell.
