Shannon Jackson
Shannon Ledford Jackson, 49, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Mrs. Jackson was born in Columbus, Ga., the daughter of Carol Howard Ledford and James Oran Ledford of Athens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|2
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC