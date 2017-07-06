Reconfigured North Chase Street causi...

Reconfigured North Chase Street causing problems for motorists

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Rush-hour back-ups and other traffic-flow issues seen since a significant reconfiguration of traffic lane markings on North Chase Street are prompting Athens-Clarke County traffic engineers to recommend that county commissioners return the section of North Chase Street between Boulevard and Newton Bridge Road to its original configuration. The recommendation comes as the result of a request from Mayor Nancy Denson, who asked county government staff to take a look at the street in the wake of calls from businesses and industries along and near the reconfigured section.

