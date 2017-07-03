Rain may relent temporarily for Fourth fireworks

Athens could get a respite from the recent wet weather, just long enough for Fourth of July fireworks to sparkle. The National Weather Service forecast for Independence Day calls for just a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms or showers, mainly between 2 and 7 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny after patchy fog burns off after 9 a.m. But don't get too used to the sunshine.

