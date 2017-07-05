PHOTOS: Storm Damage on S. Milledge Avenue
Georgia Power works to repair power lines they were damaged in a storm earlier in the evening on S. Milledge Avenue in Athens Ga., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. One of several large trees that damaged power lines along S. Milledge Avenue sits on the roadside as Athens-Clarke County Police and Fire work to remove trees from the roadway in Athens Ga., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
