Man arrested for assault and robbery attempt at Bethel
Authorities this week arrested a 25-year-old Athens man who last month allegedly tried to rob a resident of Bethel Midtown Village and then repeatedly kicked the victim in the ribs when he would not let go of a wad of bills. According to Athens-Clarke County police, the 50-year-old victim was returning to his home at the College Avenue apartment complex late the night of June 16, but he was intoxicated and did not have his apartment keys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isaac and Jessica Prrather
|23 hr
|Saaaa
|3
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|2
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC