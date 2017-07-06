Man arrested for assault and robbery attempt at Bethel

Authorities this week arrested a 25-year-old Athens man who last month allegedly tried to rob a resident of Bethel Midtown Village and then repeatedly kicked the victim in the ribs when he would not let go of a wad of bills. According to Athens-Clarke County police, the 50-year-old victim was returning to his home at the College Avenue apartment complex late the night of June 16, but he was intoxicated and did not have his apartment keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.