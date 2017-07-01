Erratic Athens driver charged with DUI
James Leroy Page, 67, of Ponderosa Drive was arrested for alleged drunken driving Wednesday after another motorist called 911 to report Page was tailgating her and driving erratically on Atlanta Highway, Athens-Clarke County police said. The woman, who told police she feared for her children's safety, pulled her car to the side of the road to let Page pass, according to police.
