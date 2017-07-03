Convicted Athens child molester begin...

Convicted Athens child molester begins serving 30-year sentence

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An Athens man who already was on the state's sex offender list when he reportedly molested a 4-year-old girl in 2015 recently began serving a 30-year sentence that was imposed by a Clarke County Superior Court judge. Timothy Paul Crane, 56, must serve the first 13 years of his sentence in prison and the balance on probation.

