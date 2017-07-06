Athens man allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend
Adonis Terez Freeman, 26, of West Broad Street was arrested early June 30 after he allegedly showed up drunk at a former girlfriend's home at the Parkview Homes apartment complex and assaulted her, Athens-Clarke County police said. Freeman reportedly showed up drunk at the apartment at about 2a.m. and slipped past the victim when she opened the door, heading straight for a couch where he went to sleep, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isaac and Jessica Prrather
|23 hr
|Saaaa
|3
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|2
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC