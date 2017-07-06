Athens man allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend

Adonis Terez Freeman, 26, of West Broad Street was arrested early June 30 after he allegedly showed up drunk at a former girlfriend's home at the Parkview Homes apartment complex and assaulted her, Athens-Clarke County police said. Freeman reportedly showed up drunk at the apartment at about 2a.m. and slipped past the victim when she opened the door, heading straight for a couch where he went to sleep, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.