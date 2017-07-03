Athens gang members indicted for convenience store armed robbery
A Clarke County grand jury recently indicted two purported Athens gang members for an armed robbery last year of an eastside convenience store. That robbery was not related to another armed robbery of the same store that occurred two months earlier and for which an Athens man was indicted last month, according to an Athens-Clarke County police spokesman.
