Yelling Athens man charged with public intoxication
Randy Meadows, 50, was arrested Tuesday night after causing an alcohol-related disturbance outside his apartment building in the 1300 block of Boulevard, Athens-Clarke County police said. Responding to the man's fifth 911 call that day, an officer found Meadows in his apartment's parking lot "screaming at the top of his lungs mostly inaudible phrases," according to police.
