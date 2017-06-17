Woman who abandoned child at Atlanta ...

Woman who abandoned child at Atlanta airport found at Athens hotel

Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Maryland woman who authorities said abandoned her 4-year-old child Thursday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was located at a hotel in Athens on Saturday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County police. Maranda Harvey, 30, apparently drove from her home in Odenton, Maryland, and after arriving in the Atlanta airport atrium asked a couple to watch her daughter while she shopped, according to police.

