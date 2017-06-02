Woman holds up east Athens convenienc...

Woman holds up east Athens convenience store

Yesterday

A female armed robber held up a clerk at an eastside convenience store early Friday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, Athens-Clarke County police said. The robber was described as a heavy-set black woman who wore a red Bojangles work shirt, according to a police report released late Friday afternoon.

