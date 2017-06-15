Woman flees Athens police for not wearing seatbelt

Tamekia Lashae Mensah-Riden, 33, of South Milledge Avenue was arrested on a variety of charges after she failed to stop her car for an officer who saw her driving without a seatbelt, Athens-Clarke County police said. The initial violation was observed as she drove on West Hancock Avenue, and when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, Mensah-Riden reportedly made an illegal turn, ran a stop sign and nearly had a collision with another vehicle, police said.

