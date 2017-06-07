Woman alleges she was raped in Athens
According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, the victim met with a female friend at an undisclosed location at about 4 p.m. After the friend left to go to a store, a man named "John" forced the victim onto a bed where he had anal intercourse with the victim, police said. Police said they collected evidence from the reported crime scene and took the victim to the Family Protection Center.
