Winterville man arrested on meth charge at Comer checkpoint

Gregory Chad Stewart, 32, of Robert Hardeman Road is charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, having drug-related objects, possessing dangerous drugs and driving with a suspended license. The arrest occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the checkpoint on Georgia Highway 72, where a police officer observed a Chevrolet Malibu pull over before reaching the checkpoint.

