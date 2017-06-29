Watkinsville author Gail Karwoski speaks on Declaration of Independence in Athens
Community members and families are invited to a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. July 4 at Big City Bread in Athens. Oconee County author of children's historical fiction Gail Karwoski will speak on the Declaration and Georgia's three Declaration signers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Papa john
|2
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC