Vince Dooley, Cobb House curator Sam Thomas team up in book on Athens Civil War figure

Retired UGA football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, shown here, and T.R.R. Cobb House Sam Thomas have written a book on a little-known Athens Civil War figure, William G. Delony. In a new book published this month, Athens authors and historians Vince Dooley and Sam Thomas shine a light on the drama, tribulations and tragedy of the Civil War as revealed in the intimate correspondence of a young Athens soldier and his wife.

