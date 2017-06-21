Video: Ramadan Evening Prayers at The...

Video: Ramadan Evening Prayers at The Al Huda Islamic Center

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Imam Adel Amer of Al Huda Islamic Center of Athens, leads evening prayers during the last week of Ramadan in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Ramadan May 26, through June 24, is a sacred month of the year for Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Clarke County was issued at June 21 at 11:03AM EDT

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC