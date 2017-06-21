Video: Ramadan Evening Prayers at The Al Huda Islamic Center
Imam Adel Amer of Al Huda Islamic Center of Athens, leads evening prayers during the last week of Ramadan in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Ramadan May 26, through June 24, is a sacred month of the year for Muslims.
