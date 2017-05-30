University of Georgia Seeks Applications for Chair in Fiduciary Law
The University of Georgia School of Law invites applications for the Verner F. Chaffin Chair in Fiduciary Law beginning August of 2018. Applicants must have a J.D. from an accredited law school and be able to join the faculty at the rank of full professor, meaning that they should have superior academic credentials, a record of scholarly excellence and impact, superior teaching ability, a record of participation in institutional and professional service, and national or international recognition in their field.
