University of Georgia Seeks Applicati...

University of Georgia Seeks Applications for Chair in Fiduciary Law

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Law Professor Blogs Network

The University of Georgia School of Law invites applications for the Verner F. Chaffin Chair in Fiduciary Law beginning August of 2018. Applicants must have a J.D. from an accredited law school and be able to join the faculty at the rank of full professor, meaning that they should have superior academic credentials, a record of scholarly excellence and impact, superior teaching ability, a record of participation in institutional and professional service, and national or international recognition in their field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law Professor Blogs Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC