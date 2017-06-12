UGA Student indicted for walking cane...

UGA Student indicted for walking cane attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A grand jury recently indicted a 22-year-old University of Georgia student on assault charges for allegedly using a walking cane to brutally attack another man during a fight at a bar in downtown Athens two months ago. Omar Mohib Hamed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment that was filed last Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC