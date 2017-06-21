TSPLOST proposal gets pushback at public hearing
A proposed five-year 1 percent local sales tax for funding more than $100 million in transportation-related projects in Athens-Clarke County got some pushback from the local hotel community and elsewhere at a Tuesday public hearing. "There's a time that comes when you have to say 'enough's enough,'" Mike Waldrip, vice president of operations at Benson's Hospitality, which operates three downtown Athens hotels, told Athens-Clarke County commissioners.
