Trespassers busted at Athens complex
Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after they were found trespassing in the pool area at Abbey West apartments on Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens-Clarke County police said. Denzell Omar Davis, 24, of Winterville, and Charnise Yvette Hamilton, 23, of Westchester Drive were each charged with loitering or prowling by police, who said they smelled marijuana but did not find any pot on or near the trespassers.
